Edmundson had an assist, two shots on net and one hit in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Calgary.

Edmundson redeemed himself by picking up the secondary helper on Jeff Petry's third-period goal, his second assist over the last three games. Earlier in the period, he took a bad path on a Calgary rush, leaving Mikael Backlund alone in front of Carey Price to give the Flames a 3-0 lead. The defensive-minded blueliner has one goal, six assists, 40 shots and is a team-leading plus-25 over 27 games.