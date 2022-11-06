Edmundson had an assist, five shots on net, one hit and eight blocked shots over 22:29 of ice time in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Vegas.

Edmundson played his second game of the season after missing the first few weeks with a lower-body injury. He's not considered an offensive-minded blueliner, so the team-high-tying five shots is surprising. The blocks are also out of the norm. He has 12 blocked shots in his two games, which is higher than his career average of 1.52 per game.