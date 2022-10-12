Edmundson (lower body) is still without a clear recovery timeline after general manager Kent Hughes told reporters, "We're encouraged by his progress," per Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca.

Edmunson was ruled out indefinitely during the preseason due to his lower-body issue and it appears his status hasn't significantly changed. even once cleared to play, the 29-year-old defender is unlikely to offer significant fantasy value given his lack of offensive upside.