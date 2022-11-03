Edmundson (lower body) will return to action Thursday versus Winnipeg, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Edmundson will make his season debut in his home province of Manitoba in front of family and friends. He had three goals and three assists in 24 games last season for the Canadiens.
