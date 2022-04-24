Edmundson scored a goal on four shots to go along with three hits and two blocked shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Senators.
Edmundson stepped into a perfect feed from Jake Evans and drilled the puck past Anton Forsberg. It was the third goal in 21 games since the defenseman came off injured reserve March 12.
