The Hurricanes traded Edmundson's (undisclosed) rights to the Canadiens on Saturday in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.

Edmundson is a pending unrestricted free agent, but Montreal will be the only club that can engage in contract negotiations with the 27-year-old vet until free agency officially opens on Oct. 9. The 6-foot-4 blueliner picked up 20 points while posting a plus-7 rating and averaging 18:27 of ice time in 68 regular-season appearances with Carolina this year.