Edmundson recorded an assist, four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Edmundson being on the ice typically led to good things for the Canadiens. He was rewarded with an assist on Phillip Danault's third-period tally. The 27-year-old Edmundson has just six points through 25 games, but he's added an impressive plus-26 rating, 44 hits and 26 blocked shots. The Manitoba native is a steady defender -- the Canadiens may need that skill with Ben Chiarot (hand) ruled out for Thursday's game in Calgary.