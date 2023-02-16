Edmundson (upper body) will not play Thursday versus the Hurricanes, Jonathan Bernier of Journal de Montreal reports.
Edmundson will miss his sixth straight game with the injury, and there's been no indication when he'll be ready to return. Johnny Kovacevic continues to fill in on the third pairing while Justin Barron has taken on a top-four role in Edmundson's absence.
