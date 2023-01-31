Edmundson (upper body) will miss Tuesday's game versus the Senators, Guillaume Lefrancois of La Presse reports.
Edmundson will miss his second straight game with the injury. There's been little information on a timeline for the defenseman's return, so it's unclear if he'll be ready to go following the All-Star break -- the Canadiens' next game is Feb. 11 versus the Islanders.
