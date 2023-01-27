Edmundson suffered an upper-body injury Thursday versus the Red Wings, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
The injury was originally reported as lower-body but was corrected Friday. Edmundson was hurt during the opening stanza. He has a goal and five assists in 39 games this season.
