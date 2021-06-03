Edmundson had a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-3 win over Winnipeg in Game 1.

Posting his first point since May 5, Edmundson was fantastic for the Habs in Game 1, assisting on Eric Staal's 2-0 goal and Nick Suzuki's third of the postseason. The 27-year-old also contributed elsewhere in the contest, posting five shots, two hits and three blocks in 24:44 of ice time.