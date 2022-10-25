Edmundson (lower body) will join the Canadiens on their upcoming four-game road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports Tuesday.
Edmundson has been practicing with his teammates, albeit in a non-contract sweater, so this is far from a guarantee he'll suit up any time soon. Still, the fact that the blueliner is progressing in his recovery bodes well for a return to action. Given his limited offensive upside, Edmundson is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value even in formats that prioritize hits and blocks.
