Edmundson (lower body) will join the Canadiens on their upcoming four-game road trip, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports Tuesday.

Edmundson has been practicing with his teammates, albeit in a non-contract sweater, so this is far from a guarantee he'll suit up any time soon. Still, the fact that the blueliner is progressing in his recovery bodes well for a return to action. Given his limited offensive upside, Edmundson is unlikely to offer more than mid-range fantasy value even in formats that prioritize hits and blocks.