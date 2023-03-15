Edmundson tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Penguins.

Edmundson extended Montreal's lead to 4-2 with just 11 seconds left in the first period, beating Tristan Jarry with a slapshot from the point. He'd add an assist on Anthony Richard's game-winning tally in the third. It's the first multi-point game of the year for Edmundson, as he's up to nine points (two goals, seven assists) through 47 games this season. While he won't provide much offensively, Edmundson has provided some physicality to the Canadiens' blueline with 84 hits and 124 blocked shots.