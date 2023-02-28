Edmundson (upper body) will not be in action versus San Jose on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Edmundson will be shelved for his 11th straight contest due to his lingering upper-body issue but appears to be trending in the right direction. Considering the blueliner is goalless in 28 consecutive games and managed just four assists over that stretch, fantasy players shouldn't be expecting much out of Edmundson in terms of offensive production.