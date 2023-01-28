Edmundson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Ottawa, Patrick Friolet of RDS reports.

Edmundson was injured in Thursday's contest against Detroit. He has supplied six points, 53 shots on goal, 110 blocks and 64 hits in 39 games this season. Edmundson, who is considered to be day-to-day, will be replaced on the back end by Johnny Kovacevic.