Edmundson had a pair of assists in Wednesday night's 5-3 win over Winnipeg.

Posting his first point since May 5th, Edmundson was fantastic for the Habs in Game 1, assisting on Eric Staal's 2-0 goal and Nick Suzuki's third of the postseason to keep the two goal lead to end the first period. The 27-year-old was very active in the contest, posting five shots, two hits, three blocks on 24:44 of ice time.