Edmundson (lower body) is practicing in a non-contact jersey Saturday, per Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Edmundson has yet to play this season as he has been out of action since the start of training camp. While this is an encouraging step in his recovery, Edmundson has had trouble staying healthy over the last two seasons, playing only 24 games in 2021-22.
