Edmundson (upper body) is expected to travel with the Canadiens and practice Monday ahead of the start of their four-game road trip.

Edmundson has been out for 10 games already, but it appears his return may be close. The Canadiens' road trip begins Tuesday in San Jose, though it's unclear if he'll be ready to go at that point. Corey Schueneman would likely come out of the lineup once Edmundson returns.