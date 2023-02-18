Edmundson (upper body) isn't expected to play Saturday versus Toronto, per Arpon Basu of The Athletic.
It will be Edmundson's seventh straight game out of the lineup. He has a goal and six points in 39 contests this season. Johnny Kovacevic is projected to stay in the lineup for the seventh consecutive game.
