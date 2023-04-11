Teasdale was recalled from AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Teasale could be in line to make his NHL debut against the Islanders on Wednesday. The 24-year-old winger racked up 23 points and 15 assists in 57 games this season, no doubt earning him a promotion to the NHL roster. In addition to giving the youngster an opportunity, Teasdale's promotion could be an indication that Kirby Dach (upper body) won't be ready to face New York.