Canadiens' Joel Teasdale: Inks three-year ELC
Teasdale signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens on Friday.
Now 19 years old, Teasdale delivered 61 goals and 78 assists over 178 regular-season games with Blainville-Boisbriand of the QMJHL starting with the 2015-16 campaign. He's a dual threat in the sense that he can produce goals or set them up all the same. It'll be interesting to see how well he parlays his talent to the professional ranks.
