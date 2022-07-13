Teasdale signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with Montreal on Wednesday.
Teasdale spent the entirety of the 2021-22 season in the minors, collecting 28 points through 44 contests. Look for him to spend most, if not all of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Laval.
