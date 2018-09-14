Canadiens' Joel Ward: Lands PTO with Canadiens
Ward will participate in Canadiens training camp.
Coming off a 12-point campaign in 2017-18, the 37-year-old Ward will look to impress Canadiens management in camp, after being invited on a PTO. Montreal's general manager, Marc Bergevin remains "shy" to commit to a rebuild but that is precisely the path his team is headed down. A youth movement is underway in la belle province and even if he were to crack the Opening Night roster, Ward is not fantasy relevant at this point in his career.
