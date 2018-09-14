Ward will participate in Canadiens training camp.

Coming off a 12-point campaign in 2017-18, the 37-year-old Ward will look to impress Canadiens management in camp, after being invited on a PTO. Montreal's general manager, Marc Bergevin remains "shy" to commit to a rebuild but that is precisely the path his team is headed down. A youth movement is underway in la belle province and even if he were to crack the Opening Night roster, Ward is not fantasy relevant at this point in his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories