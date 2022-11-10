Kovacevic had an assist, one shot on net and two blocked shots over 17:08 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Kovacevic registered his first point of the season on what looked like a harmless hockey play. He swung the puck along the boards in the Montreal end, and it eluded Jack Rathbone at the point, where a streaking Mike Hoffman got to the loose puck and led a 2-on-1 rush before beating Thatcher Demko low to the stick side. Kovacevic is one of several young blueliners gaining experience and skates on the Canadiens third pair. In addition to his one point this season, the 25-year-old has 17 hits, 14 blocked shots, 21 shots on net and two PIM over 13 games.