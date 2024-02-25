Kovacevic had an assist, two blocked shots and one hit in Saturday's 4-3 loss to New Jersey.

Kovacevic initiated the offense with a two-line pass to Cole Caufield, who fed Nick Suzuki for Montreal's second goal. The assist snapped an eight-game point drought for Kovacevic, who returned to the lineup after a two-game healthy scratch. He was back in the lineup for Jayden Struble, who was unavailable after sustaining a lower-body injury in Thursday's loss to the Penguins. Following a steady dose of activity to start the season, Kovacevic has been a healthy scratch in 10 of the last 25 games.