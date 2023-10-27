Kovacevic blocked two shots and recorded a hit over 22:52 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against Columbus.

Kovacevic began the game on the second pair -- his usual role -- but was elevated to the top pair to play with Mike Matheson at the start of the third period. Kovacevic, a third-year blueliner, logged a season-high TOI and was entrusted to kill off a Brendan Gallagher penalty late in regulation that spilled into OT. Kovacevic is considered a defensively responsible partner that may be a better fit with Matheson than Justin Barron. With David Savard (hand) slated to be out until early December, Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis is looking for an appropriate partner for Matheson. He first tried the similarly skilled Barron but eventually landed on Kovacevic.