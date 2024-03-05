Kovacevic (undisclosed) will serve as a healthy scratch against Nashville on Tuesday.

Kovacevic will be replaced in the lineup by a healthy Jayden Struble, who returns from a lower-body issue that kept him out for the last four contests. For his part, the 26-year-old Kovacevic has managed just one point in his last 12 contests, so his absence is unlikely to impact the majority of fantasy players -- though he has added 14 hits and 18 blocks over that stretch.