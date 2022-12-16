Kovacevic had an assist, one hit and one blocked shot over 17:33 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.

Kovacevic's blast from the blue line went wide of the net, but Cole Caufield was well positioned below the line for a wraparound goal that tied the game early in the third period. It was the 25-year-old defenseman's fifth point and fourth assist over 27 games.