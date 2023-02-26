Kovacevic had an assist and two blocked shots over 16:19 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Senators.

Kovacevic jumped on an Ottawa turnover in his own end and perfectly fed Nick Suzuki for a breakaway goal. The rookie blueliner has points (one goal, two assists) in three straight games and is up to 10 through 54 contests. Canadien defensemen have picked up the scoring pace in the last week, potting five goals and dishing seven assists over the last three games.