Kovacevic notched two assists and had three shots over 17:53 of ice time in Saturday's 8-2 win over Columbus.

Kovacevic assisted on the final two goals for his 11th and 12th assists. He's had a respectable rookie season, staying healthy enough to play 68 of 73 games while posting a defensemen-leading plus-4 while averaging 17:05 TOI per game.