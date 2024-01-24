Kovacevic scored a goal on three shots and had two hits over 15:15 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to Ottawa.

Kovacevic gave the listless Canadiens life in third period with his sixth goal of the season, but that was all Montreal could muster in its third straight defeat, two coming at the hands of the last-place Senators. Head coach Martin St. Louis rejiggered the blue line, calling up Arber Xhekaj and inserting Kovacevic, who was a healthy scratch in eight of the last 14 games, in place of Jordan Harris.