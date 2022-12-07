Kovacevic scored a goal on two shots and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Kraken.

Kovacevic's first NHL tally opened the scoring at 12:56 of the first period. He wouldn't be the only player in the game to achieve that milestone, as Shane Wright responded less than three minutes later. Kovacevic now has a goal, three assists, 33 shots on net, a plus-5 rating, 26 hits and 24 blocked shots in 23 appearances this season. He'll likely continue to see bottom-four minutes, though it seems he's mostly solidified a place in the lineup.