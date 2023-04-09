Kovacevic scored a goal on two shots and added four hits over 22:18 of ice time in Saturday's 7-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.
After getting outshot 18-1 in the first period, Montreal was down 2-0 when Kovacevic lit the lamp early in the second. It was his first tally in 23 games and third of the season.
