Kovacevic scored a goal on one shot and had one hit over 11:23 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Lightning.

Kovacevic, who returned to the active lineup after two games as a healthy scratch, scored what may be the strangest goal in the NHL this season. Montreal goalie Sam Montembeault made a save and appeared to glove the puck, but the officials never blew the whistle. Tampa Bay skaters, believing there was a stoppage in play, skated to the bench while goalie Jonas Johansson skated out of his net toward the corner as goalies are wont to do during stoppages. Meanwhile, Montembeault dropped the puck to Kovacevic, who fired it from his own end into the net. The officials reviewed the goal, apparently listening for a whistle and never heard one. It was the fifth tally of the season for Kovacevic.