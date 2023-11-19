Kovacevic scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Boston. He also had one hit and six penalty minutes over 16:33 of ice time.

Kovacevic took a feed from Christian Dvorak in the slot and had a couple of whacks at the puck before putting it behind Jeremy Swayman for Montreal's second goal. It was the second straight game with a goal for blueliner, who scored in similar fashion Thursday when he filled an area in front of the goalie. It wasn't all good for Kovacevic, however, as he was in the box when the Bruins scored their first goal. The 26-year-old has two points (both goals) and 10 PIM over 18 games.