Kovacevic scored a goal on one shot in Tuesday's 5-2 win over New Jersey. He added one hit and two blocked shots over 17:18 of ice time.

It was a big night Montreal defensemen, which contributed three goals. Like Justin Barron before him, Kovacevic scored on a nearly identical sequence. He moved into the slot and one-timed a feed from Jesse Ylonen for the Canadiens' second goal. It was just his second tally of the season, breaking a 28-game drought without a goal. The 25-year-old Kovacevic has just eight points through 52 contests.