Kovacevic logged an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot, one hit and two PIM over 20:50 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo.

Kovacevic and blue line partner Jayden Struble combined to produce Montreal's first goal. Struble passed to Kovacevic in the neutral zone and continued toward the net, where he was in position to redirect Kovacevic's return feed past Devon Levi midway through the second period. The helper was the first of the season for Kovacevic, who also has four goals. He's logged all five points in the last 11 games, as Montreal's blueliners continue to be a significant source of offense.