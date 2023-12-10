Kovacevic logged an assist, one shot on net, one blocked shot, one hit and two penalty minutes over 20:50 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over Buffalo.

Kovacevic and blueline partner Jayson Struble combined to produce Montreal's first goal. Struble passed to Kovacevic in the neutral zone and continued toward the net where he was in position to redirect Kovacevic's return feed past Devon Levi midway through the second period. The helper was the first of the season for Kovacevic, who also has four goals. All five of his points have been logged in the last 11 games, as Montreal's blueliners continue to be significant source of offense.