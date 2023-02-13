Kovacevic had an assist, two shots on goal and one blocked shot over 18:23 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over Edmonton.

Kovacevic helped out on the first of Jordan Harris' two goals. It was his first point in 11 games and just the seventh of the season. He and rest of the blueline crew received extra TOI due to Arber Xhekaj (undisclosed) leaving the game.