Kovacevic scored a goal on his lone shot over 11:10 ice time in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Kovacevic accepted a deft dish from Jayden Struble, then the blueliner inched closer and closer while San Jose defenders held back before rifling a bullet over the right shoulder of Mackenzie Blackwood. It was the third goal in four games for Kovacevic, matching last season's tally count over 77 contests. Third-pair defensemen don't typically score on a fifth of their shots (20.0 SH%) -- particularly one who had a 3.3 SH% in his first full NHL season in 2022-23 -- so Kovacevic's offense is not expected to keep up.