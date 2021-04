Merrill is quarantining in an Edmonton hotel and will join the Canadiens when the team travels for a pair of road games against the Oilers on Monday and Wednesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Montreal acquired Merrill via a trade with the Red Wings on Sunday, but he'll have to wait a bit before joining his new club due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocols. He's tallied five assists while posting a plus-2 rating in 36 games with Detroit this year.