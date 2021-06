Merrill (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Game 2 against the Golden Knights on Wednesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Merrill has already missed seven games due to his undisclosed injury but appears to be nearing a return to action. Considering the veteran blueliner is pointless in his last 19 games, even if he does get back into action Wednesday he's unlikely to impact fantasy lineups.