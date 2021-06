Merrill (undisclosed) will travel with the team to Vegas for Games 1 and 2 starting Monday, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Merrill could return as soon as Monday, which would be a bit early after it was reported that he would miss around 10 days on June 8. The 29-year-old blueliner hasn't played since Game 5 against Toronto in the first round. He scored just five assists in 49 games with Montreal and Detroit this season.