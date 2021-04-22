Merrill had two shots on net, three hits and one blocked shot over 11:32 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Merrill, who was acquired from the Red Wings on April 11, spent seven days quarantining in an Edmonton hotel before clearing protocols. "(Merrill) is an experienced guy," Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme told Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette after the morning skate. "We really like his ability to kill plays and start the rush. He's efficient in those areas." Brett Kulak was made a healthy scratch, clearing the way for Merrill to skate on the third pair where that experience was deployed alongside rookie Alexander Romanov.