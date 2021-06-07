Merrill (undisclosed) skated on his own Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Merrill hasn't played since being injured in Game 5 against the Maple Leafs but this development suggests he's progressing in his recovery. Coach Dominique Ducharme didn't name Merrill as an option to replace Jeff Petry (upper body) in Monday's Game 4 against the Jets, but perhaps Merrill could be available as soon as Wednesday's Game 5, if such a game is necessary. There's no guarantee Merrill will immediately be given a lineup spot once he's medically cleared to return.