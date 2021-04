The Canadiens acquired Merrill via trade from the Red Wings for Hayden Verbeek and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

The Canadiens waived Victor Mete on Sunday to make room for this trade. The 29-year-old blueliner has enjoyed an everyday role with the Red Wings, producing five points over 36 games and starting 56.3 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone. Merrill will be another veteran presence on the Canadiens' blue line as the team makes a playoff push.