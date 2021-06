Merrill (undisclosed) will be sidelined for approximately 10 more days, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Merill has been skating on his own of late, but his return to game action evidently still isn't imminent. The 29-year-old blueliner will have to wait for Montreal's third-round matchup against the Avalanche or the Golden Knights for his next potential opportunity to rejoin the lineup.