Drouin admitted his scoring drought is starting to weigh on him, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports. "I don't mind my game, I don't mind how I'm playing," Drouin said. "But it is weighing on me where when I have a chance maybe I tighten my stick a little too much."

Drouin leads Montreal with 19 assists, but his stretch of goal-scoring futility extended to 18 games in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. He had a breakaway late in the second period that provide hope but was foiled by Toronto's Jack Campbell. The 25-year-old forward has just two goals on 66 shots for a career-worst 3.0 shooting percentage.