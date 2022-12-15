Drouin had two shots on goal over 12:39 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators. He also had 4:07 TOI on the power play.

Drouin was in the active lineup for the first time since Nov. 12 after missing several games with an upper-body injury. He was given good reviews by head coach Martin St. Louis, according to Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette, but he was on the fourth line with Michael Pezzetta and Joel Armia. The silver lining was his presence on the power play, as Drouin tries to get his career back on track.