Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin: Adjusting to center

Drouin won six of 15 faceoffs (40 percent) in Thursday's 4-0 loss to Los Angeles.

Drouin is adjusting to life as a team's No. 1 center, but has struggled at the dot, winning just 43.2 percent of his draws. That's 69th among the 75 players that have taken at least 100 draws this season. To rub it in to Habs' fans, Drouin is well behind discarded Canadien and current Ranger David Desharnais (62.7 percent, 2nd), Considering the Habs rank 29th, having won just 46 percent of their faceoffs, one wonders how much longer they'll keep Drouin at the pivot.